Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 367.50 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 370.49 ($4.66), with a volume of 776249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 379 ($4.76).

Impax Environmental Markets Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 385.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 387.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £934.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,300.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Impax Environmental Markets

In other news, insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 392 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £3,920 ($4,926.48). Also, insider Guy Walker acquired 5,278 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 379 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £20,003.62 ($25,139.65). Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Impax Environmental Markets

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.