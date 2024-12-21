Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Innodata in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NASDAQ INOD opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. Innodata has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $55.17.

In related news, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $2,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,374.10. This represents a 66.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Abuhoff sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $10,435,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,044.04. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 924,876 shares of company stock worth $42,040,262. Company insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Innodata by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Innodata by 19.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Innodata in the second quarter valued at about $916,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Innodata during the second quarter worth about $285,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

