Insider Buying: Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) Director Jay P. Leupp bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $16,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,035.50. This trade represents a 3.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:HR opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.93.
Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.48%.
Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.
