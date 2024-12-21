Insider Buying: Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) Director Jay P. Leupp bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $16,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,035.50. This trade represents a 3.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:HR opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.48%.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,784,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,843,000 after buying an additional 301,747 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 39,975 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 722,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 388,305 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

