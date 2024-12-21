Insider Buying: Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) CEO Buys $247,240.00 in Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.64 per share, for a total transaction of $247,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 275,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,491,624.56. The trade was a 1.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Maximus Price Performance
Shares of MMS stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.72 and a 52-week high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Maximus Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Maximus
About Maximus
Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Maximus
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.