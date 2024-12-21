Insider Buying: Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) insider David P. Hochman bought 5,000 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $24,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 575,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,695.18. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance
Shares of OBIO opened at $4.92 on Friday. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.
Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 107.04% and a negative net margin of 2,179.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on OBIO
About Orchestra BioMed
Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orchestra BioMed
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.