Insider Selling: Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Major Shareholder Sells 38,739 Shares of Stock

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) major shareholder S Corp Gable sold 38,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $969,637.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,111,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,886,802.14. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

S Corp Gable also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, S Corp Gable sold 57,731 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,475,027.05.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

ARIS stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 2,346.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

