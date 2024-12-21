Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $2,028,488.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,170,931.36. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total transaction of $2,210,577.24.

On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total transaction of $2,211,133.60.

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.79, for a total transaction of $2,215,822.92.

On Friday, November 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.32, for a total value of $2,100,815.36.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total value of $2,080,230.04.

On Monday, November 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $1,901,082.12.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $1,782,974.84.

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $1,770,178.56.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $1,530,466.88.

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total value of $1,499,310.72.

TEAM stock opened at $257.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $287.97. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

