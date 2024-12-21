Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) President Sells 1,350 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $230,080.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 180,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,804,540.78. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $176.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 488.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $209.15.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

