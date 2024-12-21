Insider Selling: Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) CFO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CFO Stewart Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,050.65. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hippo Trading Up 4.1 %

Hippo stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $640.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Hippo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hippo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hippo in the second quarter worth $629,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hippo by 99.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,418 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hippo by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hippo in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Hippo from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hippo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hippo

About Hippo

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.