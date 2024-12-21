Insider Selling: HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) EVP Sells 5,210 Shares of Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) EVP David L. Parr sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $60,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $10.90 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $205.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on HMST. Janney Montgomery Scott cut HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 494.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 670,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 557,977 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 706,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 375,581 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,358,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $2,633,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,562,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,624,000 after buying an additional 68,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

