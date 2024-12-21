Insider Selling: Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Director Sells 74,764 Shares of Stock

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) Director Terrance Mcguire sold 74,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $35,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,840,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,868.62. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Terrance Mcguire also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invivyd alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Terrance Mcguire sold 65,359 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $30,718.73.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Terrance Mcguire sold 160,400 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $94,636.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Terrance Mcguire sold 150,000 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $91,500.00.

Invivyd Stock Performance

NASDAQ IVVD opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. Invivyd, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Invivyd from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Invivyd to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invivyd from $9.50 to $3.55 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IVVD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invivyd

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invivyd by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invivyd during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Invivyd by 4,434.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 82,164 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invivyd by 232.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 678,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 474,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.