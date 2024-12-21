Insider Selling: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $82,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,347.04. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ LIND opened at $12.48 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $680.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 3.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

