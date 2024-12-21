Insider Selling: Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) Senior Officer Sells 7,800 Shares of Stock

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Nathaniel Tait Watson sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total transaction of C$127,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,631. This trade represents a 98.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Shares of DR opened at C$15.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$375.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. Medical Facilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.04.

Separately, Leede Financial downgraded shares of Medical Facilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Medical Facilities Corp owns a diverse portfolio of surgical facilities in the United States. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company owns controlling interests in four specialty hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals offer a range of non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic and pain management procedures, and other ancillary services.

