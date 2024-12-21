Insider Selling: Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Insider Sells 7,111 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2024

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) insider Branden Neish sold 7,111 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $113,420.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 512,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,345.90. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Branden Neish also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 29th, Branden Neish sold 400 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $5,484.00.
  • On Monday, October 21st, Branden Neish sold 1,308 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $17,945.76.
  • On Wednesday, October 16th, Branden Neish sold 650 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $8,911.50.

Weave Communications Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE WEAV opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 2.00. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Report on WEAV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 70,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Weave Communications by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,953 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the second quarter worth about $851,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.