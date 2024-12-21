Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of PBTP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.45. 6,487 shares of the stock were exchanged. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.
Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Company Profile
