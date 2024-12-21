Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.64 Per Share

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 2.6426 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of BATS SATO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. 6,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.25.
About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF
