Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.64 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2024

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 2.6426 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS SATO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. 6,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.25.

About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.