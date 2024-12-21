Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of OMFL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.99. 334,033 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72.
About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF
