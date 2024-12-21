Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on December 27th

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2004 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OMFS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.21. 13,308 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $388.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13.

About Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

