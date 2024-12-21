Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Shares of BATS ISDB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. 90 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

