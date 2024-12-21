Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Announces $0.20 Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2026 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance

PBP stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 129,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,532. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66. The company has a market cap of $105.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.45. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

