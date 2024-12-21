Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (BATS:SPMV)

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1812 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SPMV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77. Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 million, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF alerts:

About Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (SPMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Minimum Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of stocks selected from the S&P 500. Holdings are selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SPMV was launched on Jul 13, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.