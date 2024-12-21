Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (BATS:SPMV)

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1812 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS SPMV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77. Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 million, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.72.
