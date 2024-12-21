iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.97 and last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 783829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Energy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,283 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,234.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 773,068 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 596,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,940,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 303,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

