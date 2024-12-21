Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,911 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 54.9% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 58.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 192,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,105,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Jabil by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $2,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,767.60. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $173,645.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,411.44. This represents a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,689 shares of company stock worth $5,377,431. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.