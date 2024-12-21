JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

About JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF

The KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (KPOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KPOP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Korea-listed stocks that are engaged in the entertainment and interactive media & services industries. KPOP was launched on Aug 31, 2022 and is managed by KP Funds.

