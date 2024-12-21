James Halstead (LON:JHD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.67 ($2.32) and traded as low as GBX 176 ($2.21). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 179 ($2.25), with a volume of 188,536 shares changing hands.

James Halstead Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 184.55. The stock has a market cap of £735.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,765.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31.

James Halstead Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,000.00%.

About James Halstead

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

