Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) to Issue Dividend of $0.34

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3357 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.35. 377,038 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.