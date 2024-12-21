Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) to Issue Dividend of $0.34

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3357 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.35. 377,038 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03.
About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF
