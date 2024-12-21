Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JMID) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JMID – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0282 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

JMID opened at $28.45 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09.

