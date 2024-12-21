Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Price

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.20.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

CVE opened at C$20.71 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.82 and a 12-month high of C$29.96. The company has a market cap of C$38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Insider Transactions at Cenovus Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,004.00. Insiders purchased 9,600 shares of company stock worth $211,699 over the last three months. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.