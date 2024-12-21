Joby Aviation’s (JOBY) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

JOBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 6.4 %

JOBY stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 42,844.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $33,632.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,132.28. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,674,274 shares in the company, valued at $158,470,228.90. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,506 shares of company stock worth $2,759,533 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $518,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 58,229 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 124,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 79,896 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 616,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 521,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 249,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

