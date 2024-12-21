Jonathan Emms Purchases 31,604 Shares of NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX) Stock

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Emms bought 31,604 shares of NIOX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £19,910.52 ($25,022.65).

NIOX Group Stock Performance

Shares of NIOX stock opened at GBX 63.20 ($0.79) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.48. NIOX Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 57.20 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 80 ($1.01). The stock has a market cap of £268.05 million, a PE ratio of 3,160.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

About NIOX Group

NIOX Group Plc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo level in patients.

