Jonathan Emms Purchases 31,604 Shares of NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX) Stock

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Emms bought 31,604 shares of NIOX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £19,910.52 ($25,022.65).
NIOX Group Stock Performance
Shares of NIOX stock opened at GBX 63.20 ($0.79) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.48. NIOX Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 57.20 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 80 ($1.01). The stock has a market cap of £268.05 million, a PE ratio of 3,160.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
About NIOX Group
