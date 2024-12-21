Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $190.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $152.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $175.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.31.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

