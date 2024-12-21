Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.38 and traded as high as $8.46. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 240,718 shares.
Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.
Insider Transactions at Kingsway Financial Services
In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $3,076,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 593,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,253.49. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,007 shares of company stock valued at $9,068 over the last 90 days. 54.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services
Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
