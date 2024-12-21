Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.38 and traded as high as $8.46. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 240,718 shares.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

Insider Transactions at Kingsway Financial Services

In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $3,076,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 593,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,253.49. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,007 shares of company stock valued at $9,068 over the last 90 days. 54.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 25.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 325.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

