Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4 billion-$6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.05-3.20 EPS.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.