Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4 billion-$6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.05-3.20 EPS.
Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.
Lamb Weston Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.42.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LW
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lamb Weston
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How a New Agriculture Boom Could Propel FMC Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.