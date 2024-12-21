Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) EVP John Daunt Sells 4,546 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) EVP John Daunt sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $144,017.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,029.12. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $30.96 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LQDT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

