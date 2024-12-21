MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.30. 9,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 21,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $142.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $34.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at MainStreet Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, insider Michael B. Baboval sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $52,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,154. The trade was a 39.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 743 shares of company stock valued at $13,966 over the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

