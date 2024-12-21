Martin Marietta Materials Extends Maturity Date of Credit Agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

On December 20, 2024, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) announced in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it has entered into a Loan Modification No. 3 and Extension Agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and the Lenders under its $800,000,000 five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility.
The Amendment to the Credit Agreement includes an extension of the maturity date of the loans to December 21, 2029. This restructuring aims to provide the company with enhanced financial flexibility and support its long-term strategic initiatives.
This move by Martin Marietta Materials signifies a proactive approach to managing its financial obligations and optimizing its capital structure for future growth opportunities.
As per the filing, the company’s principal executive offices are located at 4123 Parklake Avenue, Raleigh, North Carolina. For further inquiries, interested parties can contact Martin Marietta Materials at 919-781-4550.
Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to refer to the complete Form 8-K filing on the SEC’s website for comprehensive information regarding this development.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Martin Marietta Materials’s 8K filing here.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
