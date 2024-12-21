Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives $27.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNMD shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 472.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 203,216 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $679,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 13.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 124,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.58. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
