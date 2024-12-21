MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 35078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

MonotaRO Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.74.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $484.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.62 million. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.80%. Equities analysts predict that MonotaRO Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses.

