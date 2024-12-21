M&T Bank Corp Has $46.48 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 390,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $46,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257.4% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $81.50 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

