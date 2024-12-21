MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) traded down 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 502,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 162,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
MTB Metals Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.63.
MTB Metals Company Profile
MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MTB Metals
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for MTB Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTB Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.