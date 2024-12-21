MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Stock Price Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 502,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 162,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

MTB Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.63.

About MTB Metals

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

