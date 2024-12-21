MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Stock Price Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 502,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 162,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
MTB Metals Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.63.
About MTB Metals
MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MTB Metals
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for MTB Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTB Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.