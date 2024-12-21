Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (LSGR) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on December 23rd

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LSGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.
Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA LSGR opened at $39.33 on Friday. Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $178.56 million, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38.
About Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF
