Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (LSGR) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on December 23rd

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LSGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA LSGR opened at $39.33 on Friday. Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $178.56 million, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38.

About Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (LSGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that focuses on US-listed large-cap stocks but may include companies of any capitalization through a growth investment style.

