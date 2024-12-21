Newbury Street Acquisition Terminates Merger Agreement With Infinite Reality, Inc.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) recently announced the termination of its Merger Agreement with Infinite Reality, Inc. The termination, effective as of December 19, 2024, was executed through a Mutual Termination Agreement between the parties involved. Under this agreement, Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation, a Delaware Corporation, and its associated parties will receive a cash payment of $7,000,000 from Infinite Reality, Inc. no later than March 1, 2025.

Get alerts:

Failure to Finalize Business Combination Leads to Liquidation Threat

If Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation fails to secure a new business combination agreement by March 25, 2025, it will proceed with the liquidation of the company. The termination of the Merger Agreement follows a series of amendments to the original agreement, including the First Amendment, Second Amendment, and Third Amendment, collectively referred to as the Merger Agreement.

The company, which had been actively pursuing a merger with Infinite Reality Holdings, Inc., cited the Mutual Termination Agreement as the reason for the resolve. While previous filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) outlined the specifics of the Merger Agreement and its subsequent amendments, the recent termination marks a significant shift in the company’s strategic direction.

Implications of the Termination

The termination of the Merger Agreement will lead to a reevaluation of Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation’s immediate future. The potential liquidation of the company, in the absence of a new business combination, indicates a period of uncertainty for the entity and its stakeholders. The cash payment from Infinite Reality, Inc. provides a financial buffer for Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation as it navigates its next steps.

While the specifics of the termination and its impact on the company’s operations are yet to be fully realized, Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation will need to swiftly adapt its strategies to mitigate the effects of this significant development.

Investors and industry analysts will be closely monitoring the company’s movements in the coming months as it determines its next course of action in response to the terminated Merger Agreement.

The company anticipates that greater clarity on its future direction will emerge as it navigates the potential outcomes of the termination and its implications on the organization’s structure and operations.

Please note that all details provided are sourced from the official Form 8-K filed with the SEC by Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Newbury Street Acquisition’s 8K filing here.

Newbury Street Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals.

See Also