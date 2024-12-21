Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 348534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Nippon Steel Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

Further Reading

