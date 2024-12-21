Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 348534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
Nippon Steel Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10.
Nippon Steel Company Profile
Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nippon Steel
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.