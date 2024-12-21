Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) vs. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Head to Head Contrast

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Niu Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ZEEKR Intelligent Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZEEKR Intelligent Technology $65.18 billion 0.11 -$1.18 billion N/A N/A Niu Technologies $2.95 billion 0.05 -$38.29 million ($0.44) -4.00

Niu Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

75.1% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Niu Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Niu Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZEEKR Intelligent Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00 Niu Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology presently has a consensus target price of $32.02, suggesting a potential upside of 16.24%. Given ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ZEEKR Intelligent Technology is more favorable than Niu Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZEEKR Intelligent Technology N/A N/A N/A Niu Technologies -8.53% -24.22% -9.95%

Summary

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology beats Niu Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

(Get Free Report)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services. It operates in China, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Ningbo, China. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

About Niu Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People’s Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebooks, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components consisting of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company operates NIU app, which provides online repair request, service station locator, theft reporting, smart check, smart services, scooter status, historical riding data, and key diagnostics, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services. It sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, distributors, third-party e-commerce platforms, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.