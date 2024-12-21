Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 66.20 ($0.83), with a volume of 1169716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.90 ($0.80).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £373.68 million, a PE ratio of 2,216.67 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.94.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

