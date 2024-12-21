Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $116.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.06. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,987 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Fourthstone LLC owned 0.36% of Ohio Valley Banc at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

