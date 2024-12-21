Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Up 3.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $18.96. 12,028,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 6,049,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

