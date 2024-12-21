Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Director Buys C$166,450.00 in Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Director James Allan Neate bought 5,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,450.00.

Parkland Trading Down 1.9 %

PKI opened at C$32.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parkland Co. has a 12-month low of C$31.68 and a 12-month high of C$47.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins reduced their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$60.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.08.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

