Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0219 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

PBT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. 250,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,253. The stock has a market cap of $520.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

